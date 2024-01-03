Hong Kong Wound Dressing Market will reach 70.6 Million by 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The Hong Kong wound dressing market is witnessing growth and is projected to reach USD 70.6 million by 2030. This growth of the market can be credited to the thriving elderly populace, the growing occurrence of diabetes, and the high occurrence of traumatic wounds.



In recent years, the advanced products category had a larger share in the Hong Kong wound dressing industry, on the basis of type. This can be credited to the fact that such items ease appropriate oxygen flow, uphold a steady temp around the wound, offer safety from contagions, eliminate dead tissues, permit new cells to develop, and release pain during dressing change.



During the projection period, the chronic wounds category is projected to be the quicker-rising category in the industry for wound dressing in the city, on the basis of application. This will primarily be because of the high occurrence of diabetes mellitus, which commonly primes to diabetic foot ulcers, a kind of chronic wound.



Hospitals and specialty clinics have developed as the highest-income-generating, and also the fastest increasing category, among all the end users in the Hong Kong wound dressing market, credited to the better footfall of patients and growing convenience of such places to individuals with changing incomes.



During the historical period, the pharmacy category accounted for the largest share of the market for wound dressing in the megacity and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period on the basis of distribution channels. This can be due to the fact that a greater variety of dressings is easily available at pharmacies.



In Hong Kong, a move has been witnessed in customer fondness from old-style wound dressing items to improved items, which would direct to substantial development of the wound dressing industry in the nation.



Advanced wound dressings, like hydrocolloid dressings and hydrogel dressings, quicken healing and also offer ideal ease and fast recovery. For instance, Coloplast A/S’s Biatain Alginate is a very spongy alginate dressing for moderate-to-heavy-exuding injuries.



Likewise, ConvaTec Group PLC’s AQUACEL Ag Foam is a silver foam dressing that provides fast and effective antimicrobial action.



The growing elderly populace is playing a vital role in the development of the industry of wound dressing in Hong Kong. As per the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the percentage of elderly 65 years and older was 11.7% of Hong Kong’s total populace in 2003, which is estimated to touch 27% by 2033. As the aging are more disposed to medicinal conditions credited to their physical and immunological weakness, they produce a substantial demand for wound dressing items.



