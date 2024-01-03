Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To 361,500

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 361,500 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and January 3, 2024, including 680 in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 5,990 enemy tanks, 11,107 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 8,546 (+15) artillery systems, 945 multiple rocket launchers, 629 (+3) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 329 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,748 (+36) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,783 (+73) cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 11,391 (+26) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,298 (+14) pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.