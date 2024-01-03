One Wounded In 121 Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out 121 shelling attacks on the Kherson region on January 2, wounding one person.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 121 shelling attacks, firing 552 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 44 shells at the city of Kherson," the post reads.
The Russian military hit residential areas in the region's towns and villages, medical institutions, administrative buildings, educational institutions, a library and a station in the Kherson district, and a plant in the Beryslav district.
