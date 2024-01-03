Russia Keeps Three Warships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps three warships in the Black Sea, and there are no missile carriers.

The Ukrainian Navy said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"There are there enemy ships in the Black Sea and one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov," the post said.

There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including two warships armed with up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

On January 2, Russia kept five ships in the Black Sea, among them three warships armed with up to 20 Kalibr cruise missiles.