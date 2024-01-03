Largest, one-of-a-kind penthouse in Dubai goes on sale for AED 600 million

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, January 03, 2024



Emerald Palace Group (EPG), which owns the luxurious Raffles The Palm Dubai, has announced that the Super Penthouse R1, the largest penthouse in Dubai, is up for sale at AED 600 million.



Comprising the top three levels and rooftop of the prestigious Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences, this ultra-luxury super-penthouse in Palm Jumeirah is designed in collaboration with Yodezeen, the world-renowned design company. It spans over a total built up area of 77,707 sq. ft, setting a new benchmark for the largest private residence in Dubai’s real estate history. This plush penthouse is set to redefine the pinnacle of contemporary living at one of the most coveted locations in Dubai, with eight meticulously designed bedrooms, an extravagant 20-people dining table, and a tastefully built bar, alongside numerous other upscale amenities. The handover term for this exceptional penthouse is stated to be 15 months from the date of booking.



Seran Gheorghe, Vice President of EPG and Director of Sales for Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences, stated: “Our super-penthouse is an embodiment of architectural grandeur and exclusivity. Transcending the ordinary, this remarkable penthouse seeks to provide an exceptional lifestyle that seamlessly combines elegance, convenience, and practicality. Our listing of this exceptional super-penthouse holds special significance, considering Dubai’s recent central positioning in the global real estate market and a growing demand for luxury properties by numerous ultra-high-net-worth individuals. We firmly believe that the sale of this lavish residence would mark another significant milestone in the history of Dubai real estate, and we look forward to further contributing to the sector’s growth.”



The Super Penthouse R1 is a magnificent architectural masterpiece that perfectly embodies the impeccable fusion of luxury and elegance, in addition to demonstrating remarkable craftsmanship and quality finishes. Flaunting a contemporary design with a dash of modernity and elegance, this exquisite residence features a private elevator that opens directly to the Grand Saloon located on the first level. To further enrich experiences, the space also includes a grandiose dining room featuring a Teppanyaki Kitchen. Additionally, it also entails a vast sitting area with direct access to the central terrace perfectly appointed for entertaining hundreds of guests with some of the best views.



The residence aims to set forth a privileged lifestyle that promises a one-of-a-kind experience, reshaping the very notion of exclusive and opulent living. Some additional amenities of the penthouse include – a top-notch gym, spa and wellness area that includes a Cryogenic room, a Hay relaxation room, an outdoor swimming pool, bar and barbecue area, minigolf within a meditation garden, indoor/outdoor cinema lounge, a basketball court, 10 parking lots, a unique cigar lounge and a bar offering 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf and the skyline.



Numerous reports state that the price growth for luxury residential properties in Dubai will experience a significant surge in the upcoming years, positioning the Emirate as a leading global real estate market.1 The property prices are expected to rise by 5 per cent in prime markets in Dubai, including the Palm Jumeirah, while the prices are forecast to grow by 3.5 per cent in non-prime markets.2



This iconic super-penthouse at the Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences offers customisation options for buyers, where they can choose additional exquisite features to create their own personal piece of paradise in the heart of Dubai. EPG constantly strives to create and provide customers with exceptional residences that are a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, luxury, and convenience.





