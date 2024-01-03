mplus partners with Delos to optimise health and wellbeing of residents through enhanced services

(MENAFN- IHC) Property maintenance services provider mplus has elevated its services in partnership with Delos, a global leader in science-backed solutions for healthier indoor spaces, to improve the overall home health and wellbeing of residents in the UAE. mplus’ latest service offerings will enhance air and water quality within indoor environments, utilising technologically advanced and research-based solutions that prioritise the health, efficiency, and overall comfort of occupants in properties. The newest service upgrades align with mplus’ commitment to delivering the highest standards of home health and wellbeing in enclosed spaces and improving living standards across the country.



High temperatures in the UAE make the use of air conditioning all year-round commonplace. While air conditioning systems may not cause illnesses, they can circulate contaminants that are the root of allergies and other respiratory conditions. They can also spread viruses and bacteria, and ensuring they are well-maintained and cleaned is one of the first steps to improving air quality in enclosed spaces. Clean and pure water contributes significantly to various aspects of wellbeing, including skin and hair health. Improved water quality also minimises a person’s exposure to contaminants and reduces the risk of water-related illnesses, emphasising its crucial role in maintaining a healthy home. With its enhanced range of services, mplus is looking beyond air conditioning and faucets, and offering solutions to help residents achieve the highest quality of air and water in their homes.



Surveys have shown that 76 per cent of home owners believe their residences are detrimental to their personal health and overall wellbeing. 40 per cent of millennials and 35 per cent of Gen X residents are inclined to introduce in-home health and wellness features. This collaboration with Delos enables mplus to continue to offer innovative industry-leading solutions, designed to promote healthier, more sustainable, and holistically improved living experiences, tailored to meet the unique needs of residents across the UAE.



Residents availing mplus’ elevated suite of services will benefit from improved air and water quality, contributing to a healthier lifestyle and a more comfortable living environment that supports overall wellbeing due to improved health benefits. With science-backed air purifying solutions that are equipped with high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, residents will benefit from healthier indoor environments containing fewer allergens and pollutants, which can increase respiratory health and support better sleep patterns. Improving air and water quality also contributes to sustainable living practices, reducing ecological footprints and supporting environmentally-focused efforts.



Commenting on the enhanced wellness services, Shariq Ahmad, associate director at mplus, said: "Our latest service enhancements mark a significant milestone in our commitment to not only elevating properties through our maintenance services but also prioritising the wellbeing and health of every individual residing within those spaces. People are now more aware of the effects an environment can have on their health and our solutions provide safe and healthy spaces for people and their families. 95 per cent of our customers are families, and we understand that it is important to prioritise family health in every aspect of their home life, including the air they breathe and the water they use. As a father, I understand the importance of ensuring a healthy space for my family. Our enhanced services cater to each home’s specific needs, creating environments that promote better health, comfort, and overall wellbeing for each family member. Our collaboration with Delos embodies our dedication to creating healthier living environments for individuals and families and provides numerous benefits improved living spaces can bring.”



“We are thrilled to join forces with mplus to bring our proven health and wellness solutions to residents of the UAE, a region where extreme weather often keeps people indoors,” said Tekha Selim, vice president and head of MENA region, Delos. “We applaud mplus for this significant step to ensure healthier environments within UAE homes and for their commitment to incorporating health and wellness interventions into their offerings and maintenance packages.”



In addition to indoor wellbeing solutions, mplus delivers high-quality property maintenance services, including air conditioning, electrical, and plumbing, as well as cleaning, painting, pest control, move-in-move-out services, and commercial kitchen maintenance solutions to a diverse range of clients and properties.





