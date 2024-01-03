Hamas confirms assassination of deputy chief Saleh Arouri in Lebanese capital

(MENAFN) Hamas officially acknowledged the tragic assassination of its deputy chief, Saleh Arouri, in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Tuesday. This distressing incident also claimed the lives of two commanders from its armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, according to information released by Hamas' official news agency.



Initial reports from a Lebanese news agency indicated that Saleh Arouri may have been targeted in a drone strike conducted by Israeli forces on a Hamas office situated in Mecherfeh, southern Beirut. The aftermath of this attack resulted in a devastating toll, with at least six casualties reported.



The demise of Saleh Arouri represents a significant loss for Hamas, marking the highest-ranking leader within the organization to be killed by Israel since the eruption of the Gaza conflict on October 7th.



The region is currently grappling with heightened border tensions between Lebanon and Israel, characterized by sporadic exchanges of gunfire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. These clashes stand out as the most intense since the full-scale war that took place in 2006.



These escalating tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border unfold concurrently with an Israeli military offensive underway in the Gaza Strip, prompted by a cross-border attack initiated by Hamas on October 7th.



In the wake of these conflicts, Gaza's health authorities have reported a distressing toll, with approximately 22,185 Palestinians losing their lives along with 57,035 other individuals sustaining injuries since the outset of hostilities.

MENAFN03012024000045015839ID1107679222