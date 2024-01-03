South Korean opposition president gets stabbed in public event

(MENAFN) In a shocking incident on Tuesday morning, Lee Jae-myung, the head of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, was stabbed in the neck during a question-and-answer session with reporters. The assailant, an unidentified man, approached Lee at 10:27 AM, attacking him on the left side of his neck. The attacker was swiftly subdued and arrested.



Videos circulating on social media captured the harrowing moment as the assailant, seemingly unprovoked, lunged at Lee with a knife amidst a crowd of journalists. Disturbing images shared online showed the politician lying on the ground with people applying pressure to his neck with a rag. Lee was promptly rushed to the hospital, with conflicting reports about his immediate condition.



Details regarding Lee's condition remained unclear, although reports from Yonhap indicated that he remained conscious. However, bleeding persisted as he was transported to the hospital approximately 20 minutes after the attack. Concerns over the severity of the injuries and the potential ramifications for Lee's health heightened in the aftermath of the incident.



Lee Jae-myung, aged 59, had recently contested the 2022 presidential election, narrowly losing to Yoon Suk-yeol by a margin of 0.73 percent. The opposition leader is widely anticipated to run for the presidency again in 2027. President Yoon expressed deep concern over Lee's safety, emphasizing that such acts of violence should not be tolerated under any circumstances, according to a statement from his spokesperson.



The shocking attack on a prominent political figure raises questions about the security and safety of public figures in South Korea. As the nation awaits updates on Lee's condition, the incident has sparked discussions about the potential motivations behind the attack and the broader implications for political discourse and stability in the country.



MENAFN03012024000045015687ID1107679220