Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility for drone attack on US base in Syria

(MENAFN) The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition encompassing various Iraqi armed factions, asserted responsibility for conducting a kamikaze drone assault on Tuesday at the Al-Shaddadi base in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, where US forces are deployed.



The group released a statement emphasizing its dedication to "resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region." It connected the attack to its reaction against the "Zionist entity's (Israel’s) massacres" inflicted upon the people of Gaza.



There is no information available regarding casualties in the attack, and as of now, the US has not released a statement on the incident.



Earlier in the day, a rocket attack targeted the base.



Recent incidents have seen attacks utilizing kamikaze drones and ground-to-ground weapons on US military bases in the Al-Tanf region in southeastern Syria, the Malikiyya district near the Iraqi border, the town of Al-Shaddadi in Hasakah province, and in Deir ez-Zor province.



The territories of Deir ez-Zor, situated east of the Euphrates River, are occupied by the US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group, while the provincial capital and other rural areas are under the control of Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime and Iran-backed groups.



Iran-backed groups sporadically launch attacks with rockets and armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on US bases on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

MENAFN03012024000045015839ID1107679219