Heybike Will Exhibit New Hauler E-Bike And More At CES 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a manufacturer specializing in producing high-quality electric bikes,

Heybike is excited to share with every rider the news that a new e-bike models, the Hauler, will be exhibited at CES 2024, along with other hot-selling e-bikes (Horizon, Mars 2.0, Ranger S, Tyson). Heybike slogan highlights "Heybike, Your Ride, Your Electric Future!" It is believed that these new e-bikes will bring riders a higher level of riding experience with their outstanding advantages.

Hauler E-bike – Fuel Your Ride: Carry More, Journey Further

Heybike Hauler e-bike is mainly designed for carrying cargos and daily utility. One of Hauler's features is its dual-battery design (front battery 18Ah & rear battery 12). With two powerful batteries installed on the bike frame, this electric bike delivers exceptional ranges. Riders can get rid of the concerns about running out of battery power outside. Apart from this, the Hauler e-bike has a 750W motor and it can quickly speed up to 28 mph.

This e-bike also has a customized DIY pegboard. It allows customers to attach some accessories or cargo holders for large carrying space. From carrying groceries to mounting additional lights or tools, the Hauler's pegboard offers endless possibilities for riders' customization.

It is easy and steady to carry heavy cargos with the Hauler e-bike, for it has a Shimano 7-speed gear system, 5 levels of pedal assistance, and two 20''*3.0'' tires. The payload capacity of the whole bike is 440 lbs. The hydraulic disc brake and front fork suspension ensure a smooth and comfortable ride on all terrains. When riding at night, the automatic headlight and taillight keep the biker visible to secure safety. As for the recommended rider's height for Hauler e-bike, Heybike suggests 5'3'' to 6'3''.

Original Intention of Making the Hauler E-bike

Jason Fang, CEO of Heybike, once said: "Heybike aims to provide citizens with the ultimate solution to green transportation. We want our products to bring people convenience, and at the same time, help build a green planet."

Heybike Hauler e-bike is made mainly for carrying groceries and traveling in long distance, based on the feedback from customers. With its dual batteries and large carrying space, it shows more possibilities for riding trips. Whether the rider has to deliver cargos or wants to travel freely in suburban areas, this e-bike has no problem meeting such needs.

Other E-bike Models to be Shown at CES 2024

Heybike will also exhibit other e-bike models, including Horizon, Mars 2.0, Ranger S and Tyson. They are hot-selling and popular among American customers, especially Horizon, a full-suspension e-bike highly praised by many Heybike riders. Apart from these e-bike models, Aaron, Director of

Heybike R&D Department, implies that another e-bike, built with advanced new materials and a powerful motor, will be unveiled as well.

Heybike will showcase the above-mentioned e-bikes on Jan. 9-12, 2024 at CES. Come and have a look!

Booth number: #55823

Address: Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Las Vegas, NV.

About Heybike®

Heybike comes into being with the mission to provide everyone with the best riding experience and help create a greener planet. It puts forward an ultimate mode of transportation with two options for every rider: self-pedaling with the assistance of an electric motor, or setting your feet free by riding the e-bike with battery power.

Heybike is committed to bringing innovations to the marketplace and expanding product lines to meet the needs of its customers, fostering a lifestyle that brings people together and makes travel easy.

