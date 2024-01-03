Israel's Supreme Court strikes down Netanyahu's contentious judicial reform legislation

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision, Israel's Supreme Court voted 8-7 to strike down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial reform legislation. The ruling cancels a measure that had curtailed the court's authority to challenge government actions, a move that had sparked significant public outcry and some of the largest protests in the nation's history.



The legal amendment, which unanimously passed in the Knesset, had stripped both the Supreme Court and lower courts of the power to overturn any government decision or appointment deemed "extremely unreasonable." The court deemed this amendment as posing a "severe and unprecedented blow to the core characteristics of the State of Israel as a democratic state."



The reform, particularly the alteration of the 'reasonableness standard,' a foundational Basic Law in Israel, faced widespread opposition. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets weekly over the summer to protest not only the judicial reform but also other proposals put forth by Netanyahu. Critics viewed the package as an attempt to consolidate power by a leader already facing trial for bribery and corruption.



The controversy reached a point where even thousands of Israel Defense Forces reservists threatened to refuse to report for duty over their objections to the legislation. Despite the fierce opposition, the issue was overshadowed by the events following Hamas' October 7 attack and the subsequent war in Gaza. This led prominent opponents of the reform, including Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz, to reconcile with Netanyahu and join his war cabinet.



Gallant, who had been temporarily dismissed as the Minister of Defense in March due to his public condemnation of the reform, and Gantz, a leader of protests against the measure, put their differences aside amid the security challenges facing the nation. The court's decision marks a significant development in the ongoing debates over judicial independence and the balance of power within Israel's democratic framework.





MENAFN03012024000045015687ID1107679215