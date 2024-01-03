Black Box To Accelerate Global Growth Plans With Ambitious Hiring Drive In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Black Box Limited, a global Information & Communications Technology (ICT) Solutions Provider, is poised to embark on an exciting phase of growth and plans to expand its innovation and center of excellence within India.

The company currently has a dedicated team of over 4,000 skilled professionals spanning 35 countries across six continents.

Over the past few years Black Box has had phenomenal growth, witnessing revenues leap from 800 crores to approximately 7,000 crore projected in FY 24 -- an impressive multi-fold increase since 2019 following the acquisition of Black Box in the US.

With enterprises and end-users driving acceleration and adoption of AI, IoT, and Cloud-based solutions, Black Box is positioned strongly at the forefront of digital transformation with its expertise in Digital Infrastructure space that includes designing and implementing connectivity and networks, data centers, modern work place and cyber security.

Looking ahead, Black Box aims for robust double-digit organic expansion, setting an ambitious target of achieving $2 billion in revenues within the next three years.

While the US market remains a stronghold for revenue and profit growth, Black Box is also strategically exploring opportunities in India. Leveraging India's accelerating digitisation drive and rising demand for data centers, the company is primed to make substantial advances in this growing market.

To reinforce its commitment, Black Box recently unveiled its Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, signifying its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in India.

Spanning an expansive 50,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility hosts advanced R&D Labs, Command Centeres, client-tailored Offshore Delivery Centres, and purpose-built discussion rooms, promoting seamless collaboration across diverse teams and regions.

India holds a pivotal role in Black Box's growth strategy, acting as a catalyst for expansion. In response to meeting customer demands, Black Box is embarking on an ambitious recruitment drive to create additional jobs in India.

This strategic initiative aims to strengthen its service capabilities, thereby increasing the company's margins and solidifying its footprint in the Indian market.

While focusing on India's growth trajectory, Black Box anticipates substantial progress across various markets, including America, European regions, and the Asia Pacific.

America is projected to remain the largest market for the company.

