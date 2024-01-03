Rakul Preet Singh Sweats Away New Year’S Feasts, Drops Glimpse Of First Workout

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was on New Year vacation with her boyfriend and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, is back in town, and kicked off her 'first' workout of the year 2024.

Rakul Preet and Jackky went to a picturesque foreign land for their holidays, and celebrated the 39th birthday of the latter.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 'Yaariyan' actress shared a smiling selfie, wearing a pastel blue tank top, and her hair tied in a ponytail.

She captioned it:“Finally first workout of the year after all the food debauchery.”

The 'De De Pyaar De' actress has been treating fans with her photographs from the holidays, wherein she can be seen enjoying by the beach side.

The actress gave major fashion and holiday goals with her scintillating beach outfits.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rakul has 'Meri Patni Ka' remake, 'Ayalaan', and 'Indian 2'.

--IANS

