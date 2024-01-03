(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the leading Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, international relations expert Sergey Karaganov delves into the challenges facing Western Europe, particularly Germany, and the shifting dynamics that have prompted discussions about military readiness and confrontation with Moscow. As the world witnesses rising tensions, Karaganov, honorary chairman of Russia’s Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, offers insights into the historical failures of Western European elites and the changing landscape of global dominance.



Karaganov points out that the historical dominance of Western Europe, built on military superiority over the past 500 years, has undergone a seismic shift. The foundation of economic, political, and cultural dominance for centuries relied on military prowess, allowing Western powers to manipulate global resources to their advantage. Initially through colonial plunder and later through more sophisticated methods, the elites of Western Europe held sway over world affairs.



However, Karaganov argues that this historical advantage has been "knocked out from under them." The changing global landscape, geopolitical realignments, and the erosion of military dominance have left Western European elites grappling with a sense of historical failure. The interview explores the ramifications of this shift, not only in the context of military readiness and geopolitical tensions but also in shaping the identity and trajectory of Western European nations.



The discussion touches upon Germany's considerations for universal military service and its preparation for potential confrontations, raising questions about the motivations behind such moves beyond the events in Ukraine. Karaganov's analysis sheds light on the complex interplay between historical legacies, geopolitical recalibrations, and the evolving identity of Western European nations as they navigate an era of transformative global dynamics.





