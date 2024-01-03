Lebanese premier denounces Israeli attack in Beirut

(MENAFN) Late on Tuesday, Lebanon’s acting Premier Najib Mikati released a declaration denouncing an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs and attributing it to a "new Israeli crime."



Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, verified the death of its deputy chief, Saleh Arouri, in the explosion.



Hamas declared that two leaders of the Al-Qassam Brigades, its armed wing, were murdered as well.



A Lebanese news agency previously mentioned in a report that Arouri was murdered in an Israeli drone attack on a Hamas workplace in Mecherfeh in southern Beirut. More than six people lost their lives in the strike.



"This explosion aims to usher Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations following the daily ongoing attacks in the south, which result in a significant number of martyrs and injuries," he continued.



“Lebanon is committed to the resolutions of international legitimacy, especially (UN) Resolution 1701,'' Mikati further mentioned.



“However, it is Israel that has breached and surpassed the resolution, as it remains unsatisfied with the level of death and destruction. It is evident to all that the decision of war rests in Israel's hands, and it is imperative to restrain and halt its aggression,'' He stated.



In this regard, Lebanon plans to lodge an immediate complaint with the UN Security Council on Israel considering the assault, the Premier’s Office stated in a declaration.



Lebanon has already filed multiple complaints on Israel in the Security Council, containing cases connected to killing reporters in southern Lebanon and the occupying border cities.

