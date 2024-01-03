Media reports Bill Clinton to be branded in Epstein files

(MENAFN) Former United States President Bill Clinton is reportedly set to be identified as "John Doe 36" in a trove of court documents related to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report by ABC News. The documents, stemming from a 2015 civil lawsuit against Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, are scheduled for declassification and release on Tuesday following a December order by Manhattan judge Loretta Preska.



The lawsuit was filed by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged sexual abuse and trafficking by Epstein and Maxwell. Clinton's relationship with Epstein came under intense scrutiny following Epstein's arrest in 2019. ABC News reports that Clinton is mentioned more than 50 times in the declassified files, primarily concerning Giuffre's unsuccessful attempts to compel him to testify against Epstein and Maxwell.



While the files do not implicate Clinton in any criminal activity, they are expected to provide insights into the nature of his connections with Epstein and the legal dynamics surrounding Giuffre's efforts to involve him in the case. The release of the documents marks a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring and its high-profile associations.



Over 170 individuals, previously identified as "John Doe" and "Jane Doe," will also be named in the declassified documents. These individuals are expected to include employees of Epstein, such as drivers and groundskeepers on his private island of Little Saint James, as well as notable associates like tech billionaire Bill Gates and Britain's Prince Andrew. The revelations in the files could shed light on the extent of Epstein's social network and the individuals involved in or associated with his activities.



Jeffrey Epstein, a well-known financier and socialite, faced legal troubles in 2008 for soliciting a child for prostitution. His arrest in 2019 on charges of sexually abusing underage girls, including Giuffre, led to his incarceration, but he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell before standing trial. The official cause of his death was ruled as suicide, adding another layer of controversy to the already complex case.





