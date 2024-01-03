Israel claims conflict in Gaza will last in 2024

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement on Sunday, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, declared that Israel is set to persist with military operations in Gaza throughout the year 2024. The statement outlined a strategic shift toward what Hagari termed "smart" management of IDF troops, revealing the withdrawal of five reservist brigades from combat. This move is purportedly aimed at revitalizing the Israeli economy while preparing for an extended period of conflict.



Hagari emphasized that the war's objectives necessitate a prolonged engagement, asserting the IDF's preparedness for sustained fighting. He explained that sending reservists back to civilian life would not only provide relief for the economy but also allow them to recuperate for operations in the coming year, indicating a strategic and long-term approach to the conflict.



The IDF spokesman's prediction aligns with remarks made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference on Saturday, where he cautioned that "many more months" of fighting are anticipated. The government's stance remains firm on rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, despite the escalating death toll in Gaza.



The ongoing conflict, triggered by Hamas' surprise attack on October 7, has led to a devastating toll on the Palestinian population. According to the enclave's health ministry, over 21,800 Palestinians have lost their lives, with an additional 56,000 sustaining serious injuries. The impact on the civilian population is stark, as 85% of Gaza's approximately 2.3 million residents have been displaced.



As Israel prepares for an extended military engagement, the international community watches closely, grappling with the complex dynamics and humanitarian consequences of the protracted conflict in the region. The announcement underscores the challenges associated with finding a resolution and the enduring geopolitical implications of the ongoing hostilities.





