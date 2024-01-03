Hundreds get detained in French, German New Year chaos

(MENAFN) The onset of the New Year witnessed widespread chaos in major cities across France and Germany, with police making hundreds of arrests amid reports of mobs torching vehicles and launching fireworks at officers. Despite the mayhem, authorities in both countries cautiously characterized the night as "more peaceful" than the previous year.



In Berlin, where 4,500 police officers were deployed, law enforcement faced challenges as they intervened to disperse a group of around 500 individuals engaged in hurling fireworks at one another near Alexanderplatz. Subsequently, remnants of the group turned the fireworks on officers, leading to arrests, including some for the creation of Molotov cocktails in the Neukolln district. Video footage depicted large groups, reportedly from immigrant backgrounds, firing fireworks at buildings and passing traffic, contributing to a chaotic atmosphere.



By the morning after the celebrations, approximately 390 people had been arrested, and 54 officers were reported injured, 30 of them due to fireworks. Despite the disturbances, Berlin's fire department labeled the night as a "normal New Year's Eve," emphasizing the comparatively few police injuries, thanks to the extensive deployment of officers.



In contrast to the previous year, when immigrant youths wreaked havoc in Neukolln, setting vehicles ablaze, and attacking bystanders, police, and firefighters, this year's incidents were described as relatively contained. Similar scenes unfolded in Paris and other French cities, where nearly 750 vehicles were set on fire, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. In total, French police arrested 381 individuals, with 40 officers sustaining minor injuries. Darmanin acknowledged "major festivities" occurring peacefully, particularly in Paris, and noted a comparative calm compared to the previous year.



The events on New Year's Eve underscore the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in managing large-scale public celebrations, particularly amid reports of disorder and violence.



The aftermath prompts reflections on the effectiveness of security measures and the delicate balance between maintaining public safety and preserving the celebratory spirit of the occasion.



MENAFN03012024000045015687ID1107679201