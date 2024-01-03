Tsunami caution released following robust earthquake hitting Japan

(MENAFN) Japan's western coast faced a seismic upheaval on Monday as a powerful earthquake struck, triggering concerns of a potential tsunami. Authorities reported that while the earthquake did impact several nuclear power plants to some extent, there have been no indications of any "abnormalities" thus far, offering a sense of relief amid the unfolding natural disaster.



The echoes of the devastating March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which claimed the lives of 18,000 people and led to meltdowns at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, reverberate as Japan grapples with the latest seismic event. The 2011 incident remains etched in the nation's memory as one of the most catastrophic disasters since the 1986 Chernobyl explosion in Soviet Ukraine.



The initial quake, registering a magnitude of seven, reached the maximum intensity specified by the Japan Meteorological Agency's Shindo seismic scale, which evaluates the severity of the tremor at the surface. Subsequent aftershocks added to the challenges, prompting the agency to issue a tsunami warning for coastal areas in Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama, and Yamagata prefectures.



Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged residents in regions susceptible to tsunamis to evacuate promptly, emphasizing the need for swift action to ensure public safety. The alert underscores the persistent vulnerability of Japan to seismic activities and the ever-present risk of tsunamis along its extensive coastline.



As the Japanese government and local authorities mobilize response efforts, the nation remains on high alert, drawing on lessons learned from previous disasters to mitigate potential risks. The seismic event serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance Japan must navigate between its geographical susceptibility to earthquakes and the ongoing efforts to safeguard critical infrastructure, including nuclear facilities, in the face of such natural calamities.



