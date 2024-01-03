Israeli minister suggests evacuation of Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, has ignited a contentious discussion by suggesting that the majority of Palestinian Arabs living in Gaza should be encouraged to emigrate to other countries. Smotrich argues that such drastic measures are necessary to enhance Israel's security and prevent further incursions by Hamas.



In an interview with Army Radio, he proposed, "What needs to be done in the Gaza Strip is to encourage emigration," stating that a depopulated Gaza would change the entire conversation about its future.



Smotrich contends that a Gaza with a reduced population would no longer pose a threat to Israel, as he believes Palestinians living there under Hamas' rule are "growing up on the aspiration to destroy the state of Israel." He suggests that most of Israeli society would be amenable to such a plan, envisioning a scenario where a depopulated Gaza becomes an opportunity for development, free from the perceived security risks associated with the current population.



The Finance Minister's proposal includes the idea of an international resettlement plan for Palestinians who, in his view, have been "forcibly held against their will in a ghetto for 75 years" and have grown up under anti-Israeli propaganda. This controversial stance has sparked a debate on the ethical implications, feasibility, and potential consequences of such a large-scale population displacement.



The context of this proposal is heightened by recent events, including the Israeli Army's assault on Gaza in response to a deadly Hamas attack on October 7. The United Nations reports that over 1.9 million people, comprising more than 85 percent of Gaza's population, have been displaced as a result of the conflict. The IDF's instructions for civilians to relocate further away from combat zones further intensify the humanitarian concerns associated with the region.



As the international community grapples with the complex dynamics in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Smotrich's proposal adds another layer of controversy to the ongoing discourse surrounding the future of Gaza and the potential impact of radical policy measures on the lives of its residents.







