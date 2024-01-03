BJP Slams K’Taka CM Siddaramaiah For Refusing To Enter Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) Sharing a video on social media, the Karnataka BJP unit has slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for refusing to enter the sanctum Santorum of a temple even after repeated requests.

“This is the real face of CM Siddaramaiah. He had allotted Rs 10,000 crore for minorities and did not bother to give a single rupee fund to Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir. He is being hailed as the incarnation of lord Sri Ram, he takes darshan of goddess Vagdevi at Dyaberi village in Vijayapura for the sake of it.

“Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, you visit dargahs and masjids accept everything that they give and give poses. You don't have time to show respect to the goddess for the welfare of the land. Why do you have so much aversion towards Hindu gods and Hindu people,” BJP questioned.

The BJP unit has also started a campaign against CM Siddaramaiah by putting a series of posts against him highlighting his anti-Hindu stand.

In the 39 second video, CM Siddaramaiah is seen coming near to the entrance of the temple but refuses to enter even as he is requested to come inside. Instead he sends the Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil inside the temple.

The video also shows people requesting Minister Patil to invite CM inside along with him. When Patil invites him, CM Siddaramaiah makes a gesture that he won't enter.

--IANS

mka/dpb