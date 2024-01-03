Second Leopard Spotted In Kerala's Ponmudi Hill Station

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (IANS) For the second time in a space of a few days, a leopard was spotted in the popular hill station tourist destination at Ponmudi in the state capital district.
On Wednesday morning, around 7.15 am, a leopard was seen passing behind a government school and was first seen by a female cooking staff at the school.
The woman soon alerted the locals and a team of forest officials arrived at the spot and went into the nearby forest area, but was unable to spot the leopard.
Last Tuesday a leopard was spotted crossing the road near the Ponmudi police station at around 8 a.m. Ponmudi which is located about 60 kms from the capital city and lies at an altitude of 1,100 meters is a popular getaway for the capital city's residents.
