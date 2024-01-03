Lbank Exchange Will List AITS (AITS) On January 3, 2023

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of AITS (AITS) on January 3, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the AITS/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.







AITS (AITS) is an AI-driven online mall and app that offers personalized shopping experiences by analyzing consumers' preferences and purchase history, suggesting appealing products, and providing insights to optimize user experience, aiming for convenience, efficiency, and customization.

Introducing AITS: Your AI-Enhanced Shopping Companion

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of AITS (AITS), an innovative AI-powered online mall designed to revolutionize the e-commerce experience. It leverages advanced AI technologies to offer personalized product recommendations, enhancing customer satisfaction and engagement. The platform's sophisticated chatbot service provides efficient customer support, addressing inquiries and issues promptly.

The system features automated product categorization, streamlining the browsing experience and aiding sellers in effectively showcasing their products. Additionally, AITS integrates cryptocurrency payment options, embracing the growing trend of digital currencies and offering diverse payment solutions.

AITS distinguishes itself in the competitive e-commerce market with its unique AI-centric approach. This focus not only improves user experience but also promises efficiency and growth for sellers. The whitepaper highlights AITS's potential in reshaping online shopping, emphasizing its adaptability and forward-thinking strategies in an evolving digital marketplace.

AITS's combination of AI-driven personalization, user-friendly interface, and modern payment methods positions it as a potential leader in the future of online retail, offering a glimpse into the next generation of e-commerce solutions.

About AITS Token

The AITS Token is an integral component of the AITS ecosystem, serving as a digital currency for transactions within the AITS online mall. Designed to facilitate seamless and secure purchases, the token harnesses the potential advantages of blockchain technology. This ensures not only a smooth transactional process but also enhances trust and transparency in the e-commerce environment. The introduction of the AITS Token represents a significant step in integrating cryptocurrency into mainstream online shopping, offering a modern and efficient payment solution for users.

Based on BEP20, AITS has a total supply of 6 billion (i.e. 6,000,000,000). The AITS token distribution includes 20% for the team, 13% for liquidity, 17% for development, 10% for partnership and marketing, 10% for marketing, 10% for staking, 15% for the ecosystem, and 5% for the reserve. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 3, 2023. Investors who are interested in AITS can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

