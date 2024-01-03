Illicit Gardens And Monopoly Melts Launches Hash Holes - A New Product Collaboration With Two Of Missouri's Favorite Cannabis Brands

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2024) - Missouri's top cannabis brand, Illicit Gardens, has partnered with solventless extraction experts Monopoly Melts to create Hash Holes-limited-edition, potent and delicious craft pre-rolls offering an experience like no other.

Hash Holes are high-dose, small-batch hand-rolled joints containing 1.5 grams of premium, award-winning flower from Illicit and .5g of artisanal, solventless-extracted rosin from Monopoly Melts. They are currently nominated for Best Infused Pre-roll in Greenway Magazine's 2023 Best of the Industry Awards .

"Illicit is grateful for its continued partnership with the skilled rosin specialists at Monopoly Melts. The new Hash Hole collaboration expands our premium offering of unique, small-batch products statewide. Our unified vision and strategic plan has always been to be among the first-to-market for higher-value cannabis goods, and these drops are a perfect example of that," said David Craig, Chief Marketing Officer of Illicit Gardens. "In 2024, we'll continue this tradition with expanded strain collabs and even more quality SKUs for higher tolerance connoisseurs."

Experience the unparalleled quality of Illicit x Monopoly Melts Hash Holes, available at From The Earth dispensaries in Missouri at the following locations:



2918 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108

6200 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110

1222 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64106

19341 E U.S. Hwy 40, Independence, MO 64055 9010 E State Rte 350, Raytown, MO 64133

About Illicit Gardens

As Missouri's best-selling cannabis brand in 2021, Illicit Gardens' mission is to provide cannabis products with education so that customers can make safe decisions about the marijuana products they purchase. They also have a strong commitment to criminal justice reform in cannabis. Illicit Gardens supports legal fees for those prosecuted for outdated cannabis laws, provides reintegration assistance for those released from incarceration, and raises awareness about how the War on Drugs disproportionately affects those of color. To learn more, view their Freedoms Campaign to hear the firsthand stories of individuals incarcerated unjustly for cannabis.

About Monopoly Melts:

Monopoly Melts has been producing clean, solventless extract products since 2018 and has recently transitioned to the medical and recreational cannabis markets. While they realize nothing is perfect, top quality output is always the goal for Monopoly Melts. Between their elite genetics, techniques, and state-of-the-art processing equipment, they promise that you will be more than satisfied with your smoking experience.

