(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Novationwire Brings Expertise to UAE, Debuting Dubai Headquarters Next January



SINGAPORE, Jan 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Novationwire, a leading

press release distribution platform, has announced the January 2024 opening of its new Dubai office to provide enhanced PR solutions for regional and international firms looking to boost engagement across the high-growth United Arab Emirates market.

Equipped with Arabic-focused technologies and databases tailored to the UAE's culturally diverse media landscape, Novationwire's expansion comes amid surging demand for localized press release distribution supporting brand visibility and consumer connections.

"As digital transformation accelerates across the UAE, sophisticated audiences expect resonant brand narratives aligned to local interests and values," said Novationwire Chief Marketing Officer Terry Robbins. "Our Dubai division helps global companies craft stories that genuinely resonate in the Emirati market to drive measurable visibility and engagement."

Advanced Arabic Press Release Technologies

Central to the expansion is Novationwire's proprietary Arabic AI content creator, leveraging vast datasets of UAE-focused media stories and marketing materials to produce locally nuanced press releases.

"Our AI assistant analyzes millions of Arabic data points to gain cultural insights it integrates into client press releases for optimal localization," explained Robbins. "This helps international brands shape compelling narratives that feel regionally authentic, resulting in up to 71% higher pick-up and conversion rates."

Novationwire also provides native Arabic copywriting and editing conducted by experienced UAE marketing professionals. "Flawless localization in dialect and terminology is crucial for credibility and impact," said Robbins.

Targeted UAE Media & Influencer Engagement

In addition, Novationwire offers targeted outreach leveraging its Arabic media contact database across online, print, TV and radio. Enhanced influencer engagement capabilities also help connect brands with Arab social media creators for endorsement and amplification.

As a global company expanding into the region ourselves, we understand what it takes for external brands to genuinely resonate here," said Robbins. "Our unparalleled expertise and technologies make it seamless for firms worldwide to craft stories that drive real visibility and engagement throughout this high-potential market."

To learn more about powering your brand's UAE presence through Novationwire's localized press release distribution and content creation solutions, visit or schedule a consultation.

About Novationwire

Novationwire makes global press release distribution easy, efficient and visible via an AI-powered platform. Media monitoring, analytics and support further enable organizations to execute strategic communications campaigns. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Brand: Novationwire

Contact: Eric Lee

Email: ...

Website: