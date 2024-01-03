AUKUS Racing To Get Nuclear Subs Up To Speed

(MENAFN- Asia Times) AUKUS, a US, UK and Australia security partnership, is accelerating its nuclear submarine program to address gaps in infrastructure, human resources and technology-sharing protocols.

Defense News reported in late December that the US Navy plans to conduct its first nuclear submarine maintenance work in Australia this summer using the submarine tender Emory S Land to train 30 Australian sailors on how to repair its Virginia-class vessels.

The report says the training will help to establish a nuclear-powered attack submarine maintenance capability at the HMAS Stirling naval base in Western Australia.

The AUKUS nuclear submarine program consists of three phases that will first see the US and UK operate submarines out of Stirling, Australia, then Australia's purchase and operation of new and used Virginia-class submarines from the US, and finally Australia's building and operating of its own nuclear attack submarines (SSNs).

Australian officers, sailors and government civilians involved in AUKUS are already training in nuclear submarine-related matters with the US Navy and are learning attack submarine maintenance procedures at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Barrow-in-Furness, England.

The report also mentions that a first group of Australian sailors will be assigned to serve on US submarines in 2024 and that they will begin performing maintenance at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard as part of their training.

The AUKUS nuclear submarine deal is making ripples across the Indo-Pacific. Image: US Embassy in China

In October 2023, the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) reported that personnel from the US and Australia joined Royal Navy members in Faslane for training on maintaining nuclear-powered submarines.