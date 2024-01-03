US senator urges Congress to reject USD10.1B in military aid to Israel

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US Senator Bernie Sanders called on Congress to refuse USD10.1 billion in unrestricted military assistance being deliberated for Israel to persist in its "brutal war" on the Palestinian people.



In a post on social media platform X, Sanders said: "Let me be clear: NO MORE U.S. funding for (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s illegal, immoral, brutal and grossly disproportionate war against the Palestinian people."



US citizens have to realize that Israel’s war on the Palestinian people has been considerably conducted with US bombs, ammunition as well as different types of arms, he declared, he added: "And the results have been catastrophic."



"Enough is enough. Congress must reject that funding. The taxpayers of the United States must no longer be complicit in destroying the lives of innocent men, women and children in Gaza," Sanders further mentioned.



Israel has conducted continuous air and ground offensives in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.



Gaza’s health authorities report at least 22,185 Palestinians killed and 57,035 injured, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have died in the Hamas attack.



The Israeli campaign has left Gaza severely damaged, with 60 percent of its infrastructure in ruins and almost 2 million residents displaced. The region is grappling with acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

MENAFN03012024000045015839ID1107679132