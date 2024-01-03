UN Urges Parties To De-Escalate Following Israeli Attack In Beirut

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The United Nations described the recent developments in Beirut as "extremely worrying and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and take urgent steps to de-escalate tensions in the region."

UN spokesperson Florencia Soto said on Tuesday at a press conference, the Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres warned about the dangers of the spillover of this conflict in Gaza strip that would lead to other regions.

Soto stated, "This continued fighting has the risk of a great miscalculation by multiple actors and appeal to all members of the international community to do everything in their power to prevent an escalation to the situation there."

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said the air strike, carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, targeted a Hamas official in the southern suburbs of Beirut, killing seven people and injuring 11 others. (end)

