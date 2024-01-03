Syrian Army Shot Down Nine Rebel Drones In N Region

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Jan 3 (NNN-SANA) – The Syrian army, yesterday, intercepted nine drones launched by rebel groups in the rural areas across Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama provinces, in northern Syria, the Syrian Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry said in a statement that, it is of strategic importance to shoot down the drones, which posed potential threats to civilian populations and military installations.

The rebels in northern Syria, particularly in the north-western province of Idlib, have intensified drone attacks against government-controlled areas in recent months.

The deadliest one took place in early Oct, when a drone attack killed over 80 military personnel and civilians, during a graduation ceremony at a military academy in the Homs province.– NNN-SANA

