US National Debt Records 13 Percent Higher Compared To Previous Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The national debt of the United States of America has exceeded
34 trillion dollars.
Referring to the website of the Ministry of Finance of the USA,
Azernews reports that according to the information as of 01:30 Baku
time, the national debt of the United States amounted to 34.001
trillion dollars. This means an increase of more than 4 trillion
dollars in 2023.
It should be recalled that in January of last year, the debt
ceiling of the US government was exceeded in the amount of 31.4
trillion dollars. After that, the Ministry of Finance of the
country was forced to take emergency measures to continue financial
operations. In recent months, the US administration has called on
Congress to increase the debt limit. House Republicans have agreed
to raise the debt ceiling, but significant budget cuts have been
made.
US President Joe Biden on June 3 last year signed a bill
previously approved by Congress to increase the national debt
ceiling. The limit will be reached on January 2, 2025. According to
the head of state, the initiative to prevent the economic crisis
and collapse of the United States was approved by the Senate on
June 1.
MENAFN03012024000195011045ID1107679104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.