Food Products Become More Expensive In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There has been a sharp increase in food prices in France over
the past year and a half.
According to Azernews, France's Insee, the national statistics
institute reported that food prices in the country increased by
17.9% from January 2022 to August 2023. In particular, the prices
of bread, meat, and milk have risen sharply.
According to Michel-Edouard Leclerc, head of the E. Leclerc
supermarket chain, food prices may continue to increase by 6-8% in
the near future. Thus, the manufacturing companies point to the
increase in production costs, which necessitates an increase in
prices.
It should be noted that the price increase against the
background of the reduction of GDP in the leading European
countries indicates the difficulties faced by the continental
economy.
