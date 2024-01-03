Azerbaijan Records Earthquake In Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican
Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, Azernews reports.
The earthquake occurred 63 kilometers northeast of the Gusar
station.
The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.3. The epicenter of the
quake was located at a depth of 11 kilometers.
