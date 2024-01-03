State Budget Raises UAH 1.13T From External Sources In 2023 Finance Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, the general fund of the state budget raised UAH 1.13 trillion (or $30.9 billion) from external sources, according to the Finance Ministry.

"UAH 1.13 trillion (or $30.9 billion) was received from external sources," the Finance Ministry said.

At the same time, according to the latest data, public debt repayments in January-December 2023 amounted to UAH 436.5 billion (95.8% of the plan), and debt service payments came to UAH 247.4 billion (93.3% of the plan).

Actual state borrowings to the state budget's general fund in January-December 2023 amounted to UAH 1.68 trillion, or 73.7% of the plan for this period. From the placement of government bonds, UAH 552.6 billion was raised, including UAH 164.1 billion in foreign currency (USD 3.68 billion and EUR 735.8 million), to finance the state budget. At the same time, UAH 281.8 billion was attracted from the issuance of military government bonds.

As reported by Ukrinform, state borrowings to the state budget's general fund in 2022 amounted to UAH 1,261.1 billion.