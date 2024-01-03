Russian Missile Hits School In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a missile attack on Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv late on January 2, hitting a school in the city's Osnovianskyi district.

That's according to Suspilne Kharkiv , Ukrinform reports.

Part of the two-story building collapsed, the report said.

"At the site of the explosion, there is a crater with a diameter of about ten meters, filled with water. Rescuers assume that the missile strike damaged an underground water pipe," the report reads.

According to Suspilne Kharkiv, the blast waves smashed the windows of at least three private houses nearby.

Earlier, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov reported damage to an educational institution in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy attack. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, he said.