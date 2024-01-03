OSCE Leaders Condemn Russian Missile Terror Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid have condemned Russia's massive aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.

The joint statement of the OSCE leaders has been published on the website of the organization, Ukrinform reports.

"The new year has depressingly begun in the same way that the last one ended. Death and destruction have stolen the lives of women, men, boys and girls and destroyed essential infrastructure. Every day, it is civilians who consistently pay the price in this terrible conflict. They should never be the victims of deadly drone and missile attacks," reads the statement on the continuing and intensifying aerial attacks by Russia in its war against Ukraine."

The OSCE leaders deplored "in the strongest possible terms" these ongoing attacks and urgently called for "an immediate end to the unrelenting violence that does nothing but propagate a vicious cycle of misery and suffering."

"We call for this war to end now," Borg and Schmid said, without specifying the specific addressee of this call.

On January 2, Russia carried out a large-scale aerial attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The Kyiv and Kharkiv regions were the main target. Missile strikes killed five people, injured 130 others, and damaged over 250 civilian objects.