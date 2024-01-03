Explosions Reported In Sevastopol, 'Authorities' Say Missile Shot Down

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Powerful explosions were heard in all parts of the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol, Crimea, late on January 2.

That's according to the Telegram channel Crimea. Realities , Ukrinform reports.

"Loud explosions rang out in Sevastopol," the post reads.

According to the Telegram channel, the windows were shattered.

Explosions were heard in all districts of Sevastopol.

Shortly after, the head of the occupation administration, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced that a missile had been shot down near Sevastopol and that no damage to the infrastructure had allegedly been recorded.