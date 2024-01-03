French Ambassador: Goal Of Our Support Is To Produce More Weapons In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France will gradually change the nature of its security assistance to Ukraine, aiming to increase the production of weapons directly in Ukraine.

French Ambassador to Ukraine Gael Veyssiere said this in an interview with France Info , Ukrinform reports.

"French support in the supply of military equipment, naturally, continues. It will gradually change its nature since the objective is to produce more weapons in Ukraine, rather than proceeding solely through donations or purchases. But naturally, it takes a little time to switch from one strategy to another," the ambassador said.

According to him, Ukraine has the resources and support of friendly countries and partners that help acquire military equipment.

When asked about difficulties in approving aid packages for Ukraine, Veyssiere said that the West "hopes to get out of this phase." In particular, this issue will be discussed at the beginning of February at an extraordinary meeting of the European Council, where the issue of financial support for Ukraine will be considered.

France will provide Ukraine with aid it needs to ensure its legitimate defense - statement

According to the ambassador, intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine in recent days do not indicate a change in the nature of the war, but is only a reminder of its reality.

"And it also puts things into perspective. Knowing who is the victim and who is the executioner. Who is the aggressor and who is the victim. And it also allows us to see the reality of things," the diplomat said.

Veyssiere also noted that the embassy was working on the sixth visit of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to Ukraine, which is scheduled for January. At the same time, he did not deny reports about a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the near future.

