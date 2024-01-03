Israeli Army Declares State Of High Alert On All Fronts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is in a state of“very high readiness” for any developments on all fronts, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said, Trend reports.

"The IDF is at a very high level of preparation on all fronts, both defensively and offensively. We are ready for any possible scenario in all arenas," he said.

According to Israeli media, Israel has not officially accepted responsibility for the incident that led to the death of Hamas leadership member Saleh al-Arouri.