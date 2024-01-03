Türkiye Actively Functioning As Gas Hub For EU Energy Security (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Türkiye, which
will legally formalize its status as an international gas hub in
2024, has practically been executing these responsibilities in
2023, the country's Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
Nevzat Satiroglu told Trend .
"Currently, Türkiye obtains gas from a variety of countries,
including pipeline gas (mainly from Russia and Azerbaijan) and
liquefied gas from a variety of sources, including the United
States. We mix them and utilize what we need. We signed gas supply
deals with Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary in 2023, thereby serving
as a 'bridge' between gas producers and purchasers in the EU,"
noted the official.
He added that in 2023, additional gas was transited through
Türkiye to Bulgaria (own sales by the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan - SOCAR in the autumn, outside the international
contract for gas supplies from Shah Deniz), Romania, and Hungary
(via swap) to cover the gas deficit in these EU countries.
"We have already provided the necessary conditions for gas
supplies to our brethren in Europe, including the direct sale of
Azerbaijani gas in the western direction. Although the volume is
not significant, the most important fact is that such operations
have begun," emphasized Satiroglu.
In 2025, Bulgaria will be able to receive more gas from various
sources due to the increased capacity of its infrastructure, and
part of the planned volumes will inevitably transit through
Türkiye, the deputy minister explained.
Regarding negotiations with Russia on the implementation of its
idea of a gas hub in the European part of Türkiye (similar to a gas
trading exchange in Istanbul), he pointed out that the process of
reaching contractual documents is underway.
"Due to the armed conflict with Ukraine, Russia is forced to
seek alternative outlets for its gas. In this matter, the mutual
interests of countries, geopolitical issues, and European
expectations are important factors that we must consider,"
Satiroglu stressed.
He also recalled that Türkiye has five LNG (liquefied natural
gas) terminals through which gas can be received by Türkiye's
European neighbors.
The official added that negotiations with Azerbaijan continue on
an addition to the transit agreement necessary for the planned
doubling of gas supplies to the EU via TANAP (Trans-Anatolian
Natural Gas Pipeline).
Thus, Türkiye plays a crucial role in ensuring the energy
security of Europe.
