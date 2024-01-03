               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For January 3


1/3/2024 1:20:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 3, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 9 currencies increased in price and 28 decreased in price compared to January 2.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,020 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 3

Rial on January 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,051

53,387

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,504

49,920

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,119

4,160

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,069

4,129

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,173

6,211

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,562

136,677

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,894

14,939

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,599

29,781

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,375

5,373

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,555

31,837

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,297

26,528

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,265

2,294

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,413

1,423

1 Russian ruble

RUB

465

473

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,202

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,438

28,614

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,668

31,790

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,267

38,272

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,305

1,297

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,511

31,505

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,804

8,807

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,904

5,928

100 Thai baths

THB

122,607

122,159

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,123

9,141

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,024

32,446

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,020

46,399

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,228

9,226

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,615

15,615

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,713

2,729

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

596

594

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,726

12,728

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,529

75,814

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,400 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,306 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,289 rials, and the price of $1 is 392,699 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 502,000–505,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 550,000–553,000 rials.

