Telangana Govt Plans Musi Riverfront Development In Three Years

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to develop the Musi Riverfront in three years.

In the first phase, the Musi Riverfront will be developed on a 55 km stretch in Hyderabad by the new Congress Government.

At a review meeting with officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the Chief Minister suggested that the officials select an iconic design suitable for people from all walks of life.

Revanth Reddy said that the design should provide all facilities like an amusement park, waterfalls, children water sports, street vendors, business area, shopping malls etc for the convenience of all sections of society.

The officials have been asked to study the designs of such riverfront development projects taken up by other states and also in foreign countries.

Revanth Reddy advised the officials to take necessary steps to start the related works within three months. Measures will also be taken to divert rainwater into Musi to manage flash floods.

As part of the Musi Riverfront project, a tourism circuit will be designed by connecting the historical buildings - Charminar, Taramati Baradari and other tourist places situated along the Musi catchment areas.

Revanth Reddy ordered officials to prepare the plans to undertake this project in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Earlier, at a meeting with NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Kumar Bery on Tuesday, the Chief Minister sought technical assistance in development of the riverfront on par with the Sabarmati Riverfront and Namami Gange through the PPP mode.

Revanth Reddy also sought support for establishing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) across the Musi Riverfront.

The previous Telangana Government had planned to take up rejuvenation and beautification of Musi River at a cost of Rs.16,600 crore. It also planned to connect the river to Kondapochamma Sagar to make Musi brim with water throughout the year by constructing check dams and bridges.

