Vedanta Aluminium Signs Mou With Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2nd January, 2024: Vedanta Ltd (Aluminium Business) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL), for exploring various business opportunities in the areas of Caustic-Chlorine and other allied businesses.



The MoU aims to recognize the potential of adding value to the businesses of both Vedanta Aluminium and GACL, by adopting a collaborative approach based on their complimentary skills, strengths, and common business interests to achieve synergy. Accordingly, both companies desire to explore opportunities for co-operation in greater detail so that resources can be pooled together in a mutually beneficial manner. This is also in line with Vedanta Aluminium's efforts towards vertical integration.



With this MoU, both companies have, in-principle, agreed to jointly explore business opportunities either in the form of a joint venture project or through contractual arrangements of mutual interest.





About Vedanta Aluminum:



Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.





About GACL:



Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) was established in 1973 in Vadodara, Gujarat, to manufacture Caustic Soda and allied products. Promoted by the Government of Gujarat, GACL has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of caustic soda, employing cutting-edge technology, groundbreaking research and development, and strategic diversification. From an initial capacity of 37,425 TPA caustic soda, the organization has enhanced its capacity to 8,52,400 TPA, with manufacturing facilities spread over four complexes, two in Vadodara and two in Dahej. GACL now offers more than 35 products used as raw materials in various industries. By providing quality raw materials used in numerous applications, GACL contributes to the growth of the chemical industry in the country.

