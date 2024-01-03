Sandeep Marwah Applauded For His Exemplary Contribution To Education & Entertainment Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dehradun: In a splendid gathering, distinguished individuals from Dehradun came together at a renowned restaurant for a special event organized by SEAS Global Institute, hosted to honor the globally acclaimed educationist and media personality, Dr. Sandeep Marwah.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary founder of Noida Film City, captivated the audience with insights into his multifaceted activities spanning education and entertainment. Recognizing his outstanding achievements, he was bestowed with the prestigious Award of Excellence, a testament to his significant contributions to the fields.



During an engaging interaction session, attendees expressed keen interest in Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s diverse undertakings, seeking a deeper understanding of his role in the development of the new Film City in Noida. Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s responses provided valuable insights and left a lasting impression on the audience.



Adding another feather to his cap, Reena Tyagi, the driving force behind SEAS Global Institute, announced the establishment of a robust film, television, and media organization. This initiative, under the patronship of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, received widespread acclaim from the diverse gathering of professionals and enthusiasts present at the event.



The occasion served as a platform for networking and collaboration within the industry, fostering a sense of camaraderie among attendees. Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s unwavering dedication to the realms of education and entertainment continues to inspire and shape the future of these industries.



