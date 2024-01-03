Asian Unity Alliance Commits Full Support To AAPU Under The Patronage Of Sandeep Marwah

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a recent board meeting held at the prestigious Press Club of India, the Association for Asia Pacific Union (AAPU) received a significant boost as the Asian Unity Alliance pledged its unwavering support under the esteemed patronage of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an internationally recognized personality and the Chair for Asian Unity Alliance.



The meeting, attended by numerous life members, served as a platform to deliberate on the future plans and strategies of AAPU. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, in his capacity as the patron, took the lead in initiating discussions, urging members to intensify their efforts to elevate the organization's profile on the global stage. He emphasized the importance of aligning activities with the goals of the Asian Union, advocating for increased quantity and enhanced quality of events to draw attention to pressing Asian issues.



Dr. Marwah shared insights into his extensive involvement with numerous Asian countries, particularly in the realms of art and culture. He expressed the commitment of the Asian Unity Alliance to extend its full support to AAPU, leveraging its influence and resources to help fulfil the organizationï¿1⁄2s objectives and commitments.



The meeting outlined a comprehensive agenda for the entire year under the capable leadership of J.S. Saluja, who holds the position of President. Notable members present, including Subhash Goyal and Wing Comdr. Praful Bakshi, contributed valuable perspectives, enriching the discussions on the strategic direction of AAPU.



This collaboration between AAPU and the Asian Unity Alliance signifies a crucial step towards strengthening ties, fostering unity, and addressing shared challenges within the Asian community. The alliance aims to amplify the impact of AAPUï¿1⁄2s initiatives, bringing about positive change and greater awareness on issues of regional significance.



