KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 56 Cents To USD 80.12 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 56 cents to USD 80.12 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with USD 79.56 per barrel last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Wednesday. In international markets, the Brent crude dropped by USD 1.15 to USD 75.89 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which also dropped USD 1.27 to USD 70.38 per barrel. (end) km

