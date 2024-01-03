(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA)

1965 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed decree to form the fourth cabinet in the history of Kuwait grouping 13 ministers with Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad, later to become Kuwait's 13th ruler, as Minister of Finance and Minister of Commerce and Industry.

1966 -- Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah passed away. He was the first minister of customs and ports.

1995 -- The National Assembly approved a draft law writing off debts owed to Kuwait by Egypt and Syria, as well as interest on debts of developing nations that came to around KD 928.6 million.

2011 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) saved about USD 100 to 200 million in expenses in 2010 due to the use of gas turbines in oil projects.

2022 -- Kuwait's Haitham Al-Ghais appointed by acclamation as OPEC Secretary General.

2023 -- Kuwait Sat-1 was launched onboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral in Florida, US. The project is a cooperation between Kuwait University (KU) and Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) 2023 -- The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) chose former Director General of KFAS Dr. Adnan Shihab-Eldin as member of its advisory board. (end) mbr