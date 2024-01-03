(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Cybersecurity in 2024: More Sophisticated and Dominated by Artificial Intelligence ⋆ Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle 5 Keys to Eradicating Gender Violence at Work in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle The Challenges and Rewards of Being an Expat in Latin America Culture & Lifestyle International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles Culture & Lifestyle Why Limon in Costa Rica is Full of Happy People? Culture & Lifestyle Change Your Relationship With... Christmas

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Science & Technology Updated: January 2, 2024 Cybersecurity in 2024: More Sophisticated and Dominated by Artificial Intelligence

According to Innovery, in 2024 they will continue to increase in frequency and complexity, with 'ransomware' as one of the main threats

By TCRN STAFF January 2, 202490 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadTravel TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - January 2, 20245 Keys to Eradicating Gender Violence at Work in Costa Rica Entertainment TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024Pedregal Costa Rica: An Option for the Whole Family TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

Technology will continue to progress in 2024 and with it the challenges in areas such as cybersecurity. The lack of professionals in the sector, geopolitical cyber attacks or vulnerabilities in mobile applications or virtual reality headsets will be in focus and all of this will be dominated by artificial intelligence.

Cyber ​​scams will become increasingly complex and sophisticated, with 'ransomware' among the main threats, a malicious program that takes control of the user's computers, then demands payment of a ransom in exchange for recovering control and information. .Once again, the first defense of users is to keep the software updated, use antivirus and be skeptical.

Experts predict 'a new era' of advanced cybercrime by 2024 and place AI as one of the great transformers of the rules of the game. With the growth of cybercrime-as-a-service (CaaS) operations – outsourcing malware via the dark web – and the advent of generative AI, threat actors have more“easy” tools at their disposal to carry out their attacks. , details Fortinet.

Artificial Intelligence hologram

((They are expected to increase the sophistication of their activities.“They will launch more selective and stealthy attacks designed to bypass stricter security controls and become more agile by making each tactic of the attack cycle more efficient,” the company adds.

A new year arrives and technological innovation does not stop.“The technology of the future – of the present continuous, rather – advances at the same pace for hackers and cybercriminals who also study, investigate and design ways to use it to get to our money or data,” says Panda Security.“Cybercriminals are going to use AI, our favorite technological devices and much more to break down our defenses and access our personal data .”

Panda predicts that, among others, sales of 'phishing' tools (messages impersonating a legitimate entity) with AI on the dark internet will increase.“We will begin to see a growing black market of automated phishing tools that will flood emails, phones and smart devices.”

In addition, AI-based 'vishing' – voice 'phishing' – will take off. Through a call, the identity of a company, organization or trusted person is impersonated, in order to obtain personal and sensitive information from the victim.

The“unrestrained” use of QR codes and virtual and mixed reality headsets will be another focus of cybersecurity. Panda points out on its website that in 2024“we will see how a malicious researcher or hacker finds a way to collect or access data from the headphones' sensors and recreate the environment in which users play.”

These helmets offer a wealth of new and personal information that can be stolen, monetized and used as a weapon by bad actors, for example, the layout or exact location of our home.

While its creators work to design and incorporate protections to prevent malicious software or actors from gaining access,“the front door is there, and interested cyber attackers will probably end up finding a way in.”

Organizations are increasingly aware of the consequences that an attack on their systems and networks can have, in terms of paralysis of activity, economic or reputational losses.

According to Innovery, in 2024 they will continue to increase in frequency and complexity, with ransomware as one of the main threats, especially in public administration and the health and retail sectors.

Citing an IBM study, it mentions that 95% of companies in the world have suffered more than one breach and this trend will continue, as companies are migrating to the cloud without implementing a robust security architecture that prevents leaks.

Another challenge, in addition to the cyberwar that seeks to neutralize industries that are critical at a strategic and tactical level, is the lack of talent. According to Innovery, companies are facing a shortage of professionals specialized in cybersecurity (for example in Spain, more than 25,000 are needed).

Although cyber threats continue, the authors of these“do not have to have the upper hand,” Fortinet emphasizes. Organizations, among others, have a fundamental role in this fight, which begins with the creation of a culture of 'cyber resilience', making cybersecurity a job for everyone. And, Innovery points out, the human factor continues to be the weakest link in the chain.

In addition to common sense, the National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe) points out some tips to be protected: inform yourself about the main frauds that circulate on the Internet, do not provide data lightly, investigate the store before buying, use payment methods secure or diversify passwords .

((2024 is presented as an exciting year in terms of cybersecurity. AI will probably be the icing on the cake, both on the defenders' and attackers' sides, which is why it is key to continue researching, developing and, above all, protecting ourselves,” concludes Hervé Lambert, from Panda.

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaWilmer Useche