(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Health Authorities Work on Inter-institutional Strategy to Control Fentanyl in Costa Rica Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle The Challenges and Rewards of Being an Expat in Latin America Culture & Lifestyle International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles Culture & Lifestyle Why Limon in Costa Rica is Full of Happy People? Culture & Lifestyle Change Your Relationship With... Christmas Culture & Lifestyle How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Health Updated: January 2, 2024 Health Authorities Work on Inter-institutional Strategy to Control Fentanyl in Costa Rica

Before it reaches alarm-levels

By TCRN STAFF January 1, 2024190 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadWorld News TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024Costa Rica Promotes Diversifying Investments and Plans Alliances with the Middle East Local News TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024Giant Sloths and Llamas Lived 6 Million Years Ago in the South Zone of Costa Rica Environment TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024The Natural National Symbols of Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

The Ministry of Health is promoting a strategy that aims to generate actions and regulations to guarantee the safe use of fentanyl in the country and prevent the abuse of this substance.

Fentanyl is a strong pain reliever, similar to morphine. Its use is allowed in Costa Rica in the form of an injectable or patch, but only with a doctor's prescription. Using it incorrectly, even in small amounts, can cause death.

Among the actions sought are training police forces so that they know how to handle cases that involve drugs such as fentanyl. Educate through a communication campaign the student population and the general population with information related to drug consumption, promoting healthy lifestyles and prevention of risks associated with substance abuse.

Work is being done on connecting systems, including digital prescription in public and private health services to track records of medications, psychotropics and narcotics.

Consolidate the Directorate for the Regulation of Products of Health Interest into a National Regulatory Authority for Products of Health Interest within the Ministry of Health.

Optimize and reinforce skills related to the certification of good practices in the storage and distribution of medicines, narcotics and psychotropic . Likewise, develop a unified procedure to verify compliance with the regulations established in inventory control.

The aim is to update decrees in order to specify the conditions and requirements that all hospital and community pharmacies must meet in order to obtain authorization from the Ministry of Health.

It is important to mention that in other countries such as the United States, this analgesic is combined with Xylazine, a veterinary medicine, such a combination is what causes the so-called“zombie effect” in those who consume it, for that reason, it is intended to support the implementation of the digital prescription system that comes to the precision and accessibility of medication prescription in SENASA.

This inter-institutional strategy involves the Ministry of Public Security, Drug Control Police, Directorate of Intelligence and Security, Costa Rican Institute on Drugs, Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (IAFA), National Insurance Institute, National Environmental Health Service (SENASA), Firefighters, Ministry of Communication, Ministry of Public Education, and communication offices of public institutions.

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado