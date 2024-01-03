(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); The Natural National Symbols of Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle The Challenges and Rewards of Being an Expat in Latin America Culture & Lifestyle International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles Culture & Lifestyle Why Limon in Costa Rica is Full of Happy People? Culture & Lifestyle Change Your Relationship With... Christmas Culture & Lifestyle How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Environment Updated: January 2, 2024 The Natural National Symbols of Costa Rica

A country full of beauty and breathtaking scenery

By TCRN STAFF January 1, 2024140 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadWorld News TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024Costa Rica Promotes Diversifying Investments and Plans Alliances with the Middle East Local News TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024Giant Sloths and Llamas Lived 6 Million Years Ago in the South Zone of Costa Rica Health TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024Health Authorities Work on Inter-institutional Strategy to Control Fentanyl in Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

Costa Rica, the small Central American country known for its stunning natural beauty , boasts a wide array of national symbols that represent its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage. From majestic animals to vibrant flowers and iconic landmarks, these symbols embody the essence of Costa Rica and its commitment to environmental conservation.

One of the most iconic national symbols of Costa Rica is the Resplendent Quetzal . This stunning bird with its vibrant emerald green feathers and long elegant tail is considered a sacred symbol by the indigenous people of the region. The Resplendent Quetzal is known for its elusive nature and is often associated with freedom and beauty. It represents the importance of protecting Costa Rica's lush tropical forests, which are the bird's natural habitat.

The national flower of Costa Rica is the Guaria Morada, or Purple Orchid. This beautiful flower with its delicate petals and striking purple color is found in the rainforests and cloud forests of the country. The Guaria Morada is not only cherished for its beauty but also holds cultural significance for the Costa Rican people, symbolizing love, peace, and kindness.

Costa Rica is also famous for its stunning volcanoes, and the most famous of them all is the Arenal Volcano. Standing tall at 5,358 feet, this active volcano attracts tourists from around the world. The Arenal Volcano symbolizes the power and natural forces that have shaped Costa Rica's landscape over the years. It is a reminder of the country's geological richness and the need to protect its fragile ecosystems.

Another remarkable national symbol of Costa Rica is the Marino Ballena National Park. This marine park is located on the Pacific coast and is home to some of the world's most diverse marine life, including humpback whales, dolphins, and sea turtles. The Marino Ballena National Park represents Costa Rica's commitment to marine conservation and sustainable tourism. It serves as a sanctuary for these magnificent creatures and a reminder of the importance of preserving the oceans for future generations.

Lastly, the oxcart , or carreta, is a significant cultural symbol of Costa Rica. This traditional wooden cart, adorned with intricate and colorful painted designs, is a true representation of the country's rich rural history. In the past, the oxcart was an essential mode of transportation for farmers, and its design has become an unmistakable symbol of Costa Rican craftsmanship and artistry.

Costa Rica's natural national symbols reflect the country's commitment to environmental conservation, cultural heritage, and sustainable tourism. These symbols, including the Resplendent Quetzal, Guaria Morada, Arenal Volcano, Marino Ballena National Park, and the oxcart, represent the diversity, beauty, and unique character of this captivating Central American nation.

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaWilmer Useche