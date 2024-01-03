(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica Promotes Diversifying Investments and Plans Alliances with the Middle East Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle The Challenges and Rewards of Being an Expat in Latin America Culture & Lifestyle International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles Culture & Lifestyle Why Limon in Costa Rica is Full of Happy People? Culture & Lifestyle Change Your Relationship With... Christmas Culture & Lifestyle How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search World News Updated: January 2, 2024 Costa Rica Promotes Diversifying Investments and Plans Alliances with the Middle East

Situation has created a unique opportunity for Costa Rica, which seeks to attract foreign investment

By TCRN STAFF January 1, 2024260 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadLocal News TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024Giant Sloths and Llamas Lived 6 Million Years Ago in the South Zone of Costa Rica Environment TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024The Natural National Symbols of Costa Rica Health TCRN STAFF - January 2, 2024Health Authorities Work on Inter-institutional Strategy to Control Fentanyl in Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, stated that the country promotes diversifying investments and plans strategic alliances with the Middle East, as part of a foreign policy vision of“bringing more Costa Rica to the world.”

In an effort to consolidate and diversify commercial and diplomatic relations, the Costa Rican Government has worked for months with strategic negotiations with Saudi Arabi . According to the president, the initiative responds to the fact that the country seeks to have“1,000 friends and no enemies.”

“Public investment was neglected for years (...) so we have to go out and look for partners, we have to invest in exporting capital that we need. That's where we are, we are negotiating free trade agreements with the Emirates (United Arabs), also with Israel.“We are opening mutual embassies and eliminating visas for some Saudi citizens,” said Chaves in an interview at which he evaluated the 2023 results.

The president highlighted the current financial position of Saudi Arabia, with international monetary reserves and investment funds, which has led to the need to invest outside its borders to optimize its resources.

This situation has created a unique opportunity for Costa Rica, which seeks to attract foreign investment to address a public investment deficit that has persisted for years, the president said.

“The international monetary reserves and investment funds that Saudi Arabia has are so enormous that they need to invest abroad for their own benefit, because they save more than they invest. That gives them an excess in the external balances account, in the capital account, which means that they have to go out and invest. What does Costa Rica need, a country with such a large public investment deficit? Investment,” explained Chaves.

The Costa Rican president indicated that he is interested in all areas of investment such as transportation, hospitality and agriculture, as well as complementary areas between the countries.

In addition, he highlighted that Costa Rica is working to be part of the economic integration agreement Comprehensive and Progressive Treaty of Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and has established other agreements with countries such as Ecuador and New Zealand as part of its foreign vision.

“I believe that this is a win-win and instead of being afraid, as many Latin American countries and Costa Rica did for years, we are competing. (...) We have a trade policy of export promotion, investment production and diplomatic investments, which Costa Rica did not have decades ago,” Chaves pointed out.

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado